ISIS kills 2 PMF fighters in Diyala 

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – ISIS killed at least two Iraqi Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF) fighters on Sunday in Diyala province.

The PMF said that the militants carried out two separate attacks in the province.

Two PMF fighters were killed in the province’s northeast Sherwin area while fighting the militants earlier Sunday.

PMF fighters repelled another attack in Ain Layla and destroyed the vehicles of the suspected ISIS militants.

The Iraqi Security Forces (ISF), of which the PMF is officially a part, regularly conduct military operations against the remnants of ISIS in the north and west of the country.

It launched an operation in Diyala’s Wadi Al-Uzzem area, a desert region that is home to many ISIS hideouts, in mid-June, according to security officials.

Iraqi airstrikes also frequently target suspected ISIS hideouts in remote areas.

At least 15 civilians were killed and many others injured In a bloody attack in Sharaban (Muqdadiya) town in Diyala last year.

Officials from the Kurdistan Region have repeatedly warned that ISIS remnants still pose a threat, especially in the disputed territories between Erbil and Baghdad, including parts of Diyala province.