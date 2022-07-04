Erbil airport prevents unauthorized Iranian plane from landing 

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – The Erbil International Airport (EIA) prevented an Iranian cargo aircraft from landing on Monday, EIA Director Ahmed Hoshyar told Kurdistan 24.

Flying from Urmia in Iran, the plane was directed back by the Iraqi Civil Aviation Authority, Hoshyar told Kurdistan 24.

Before any plane can land at EIA, it must undertake a number of procedures beforehand. These procedures include renting an office, selecting the aviation company’s representative at the airport, and providing necessary data on the aircraft.

“The Pouya Air plane did not have any of the requirements needed for landing,” Hoshyar said.

The company contacted the capital’s administration about the flight four days ago, but they failed to fulfill the protocols, according to the director.

The Iraqi Aviation Authority, which authorizes aircraft to enter the country’s airspace, did not inform the Erbil aviation authorities about the flight, the official said, adding that the airport also has the authority to refuse landings.

Preventing the landing was a legal measure, Iraqi officials assured Hoshyar on Monday, the director added.

EIA handles over 50 flights a day and can receive three million people annually.

In addition to Erbil, the Kurdistan Region has one other international airport in Sulaimani province.