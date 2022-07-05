UK proposes opening University of London in Erbil 

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Britain’s envoy to the Kurdistan Region has expressed his county’s desire to open the University of London Erbil to strengthen bilateral educational and investment ties, according to a Board of Investment statement.

The idea of opening a branch of the leading British university was discussed during a meeting between Consul General David Hunt and the head of the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) Board of Investment, Mohammad Shukri, on Monday.

According to the statement, a Kurdish investor has also requested the license for establishing the academic institution.

Upon its inauguration, the university’s branch in Erbil will be “the biggest [academic] center in the Middle East,” the Board added.

The Kurdish investment official said that his government is putting all its efforts into facilitating the project through land provision, licensing, and other support for the enterprise, the statement added.

Shukri stressed that “brand universities” are needed even though existing Kurdish universities have a good reputation.

During his visit to the UK, Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani met with the country’s educational authorities to discuss London-Erbil cooperation in the field.

Incorporated in 1836, the University of London provides a range of academic programs in various fields of study. Over 240,000 learners are part of the university’s educational federation, and it has a presence in 190 countries.