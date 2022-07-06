Security

Iraqi forces kill 2 ISIS suspects in Makhmour

The military media did not elaborate on the suspects' identities but stated the operation was a "pre-emptive" one. 
author_image Kurdistan 24
members of Iraq's Rapid Intervention forces driving in a village in the Hawi al-Azim area, in the eastern Diyala province, Jan. 24, 2022. (Photo: Ahmad Al-Rubaye/AFP)
Iraq ISIS Iraq Makhmour

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – The Iraqi Security Forces (ISF) killed two suspected ISIS militants on Mount Graw in Makhmour on Tuesday, according to the Iraqi Security Media Cell. 

The Nineveh Joint Operations Command carried out the raid in the mountainous area in the Sargaran area of the disputed district of Makhmour.

The raid occurred shortly after Iraqi and Peshmerga commanders met in Makhmour to strengthen joint security efforts to fill the security vacuum in the area that ISIS was exploiting. 

Iraqi Air Force F-16 fighter-bombers also carried out two airstrikes on Mount Hamreen against suspected ISIS hideouts on Tuesday. According to the Security Media Cell, the strikes destroyed "two caves" that are believed to be used by the militants. 

While ISIS lost all the territory that once made up its self-styled caliphate, the group is still capable of launching attacks against security forces and civilians. 

During a meeting with US Senator Lindsey Graham on Tuesday, Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani discussed the "ISIS resurgence" and the threat it poses to the stability and security of the area. 

The country's security forces regularly launch air and ground operations against the group in Iraq's west and north.

