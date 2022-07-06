KRG: Baghdad seeks to violate the rights of our people and we will not succumb to its threats

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – The Kurdistan Region’s Council of Ministers on Wednesday said that Baghdad seeks to violate the rights of the Kurdistan Region people, stressing that the region will not succumb to its threats and pressures.

The Council of Ministers made the statement during its weekly meeting headed by Prime Minister Masrour Barzani and in the presence of Deputy Prime Minister Qubad Talabani.

During the meeting, Rebar Ahmed, the Minister of Interior, presented his report on the progress made in the procedures related to the closure of arms sales places and the confiscation of unlicensed weapons throughout the Kurdistan Region upon the Prime Minister’s order.

On the other hand, the Prime Minister stressed the need to confront criminals by all means, and to eliminate the phenomenon of carrying weapons outside the law framework and without licenses, aiming to put an end to arms-related crimes and violence.

Barzani commended the efforts of the Ministry of Labor and Social Affairs for preparing a labor draft of law indicating the importance of having such a project which leads to organizing Working relations between workers and employers to protect their rights and working on gender equality.

Barzani explained that the draft of the law aims to protect workers’ rights, health and occupational safety, in addition to upgrading the private sector, creating more opportunities, and replacing foreign workers with local labor.

The Council of Ministers unanimously approved the new labor bill and referred it to the Kurdistan Parliament for legislation.

the Council also reviewed the constitutional, judicial and legal steps related to the Kurdistan Regional Government regarding the unjust and unconstitutional pressures exercised by the Iraqi Federal Oil Ministry.

The council expressed its disappointment regarding the unconstitutional decision taken by the federal government to stop spending the region's share of the budget, while at the same time exercising unfair pressure to prevent the region from receiving its oil and local revenues.

The Council also reiterated that it will not waive the constitutional rights and entitlements of the people of the Kurdistan Region under any circumstances, defend the constitutional rights of the Kurdistan Region and will not succumb to any pressure or threats from the federal government.

furthermore, the Council of Ministers stresses the need to resolve outstanding problems with Baghdad, including issues related to oil and gas according to the constitution through the enactment of a federal oil and gas law in the Iraqi constitution, where the rights and duties of each party are determined.

