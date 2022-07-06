KRG signs agreement with SEED to support vulnerable people in the Kurdistan Region

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – The Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) signed an agreement with the human rights organization SEED to support children, women, men, internally displaced people, refugees, and migrant workers living in the Kurdistan Region.

The Kurdistan Regional Government’s (KRG) Minister for Labor and Social Affairs (MOLSA), Kwestan Mohamad Abdulla and SEED Foundation President, Sherri Kraham Talabany, signed a Memorandum of Understanding on Monday.

“This MOU signals renew commitment and cooperation between both MOLSA and SEED to serve the most vulnerable individuals in our society,” Tanya Gilly Khailany, SEED Foundation Co-founder and Vice President, told Kurdistan 24.

Read More: Social awareness essential for reducing violence against women: Interior Minister

“With this renewal commitment, SEED will be able to continue serving survivors of human trafficking through its MOLSA licensed shelter, and have greater access to MOLSA-run shelters - when necessary - to provide case management, mental health, psychosocial support, legal and protection services to their clients.”

Furthermore, the MOU reaffirms “both MOLSA and SEED's commitment to share and learn from one another through tailored training and technical assistance activities.”

The agreement also focuses on pathways for survivors of violence and those at risk of Gender-Based Violence (GBV), human trafficking, and other forms of violence across Erbil, Duhok, Sulaimani, Halabja, and Garmiyan and Raparin Administrations.

Read More: KRG officials complete training to support victims of human trafficking, respond to cases

SEED Foundation is a local registered charity focused on protecting, empowering, and supporting the recovery of survivors of violence and others at risk.

Edited by NA