Boris Johnson: how did he get here?

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – British Prime Minister Boris Johnson will step down as Conservative Party leader following the mass resignation of his cabinet’s ministers, several leading British media outlets reported on Thursday.

The resignations of the UK Secretary of Health Sajid Javid and the Chancellor of Exchequer Rishi Sunak on Tuesday marked the beginning of what became the fastest mass resignations of ministers and top British officials in the history of the state.

But how did Johnson get here? Two recent scandals could explain the current political crisis.

Pincher Affair

A senior Conservative MP recently resigned after mounting allegations that he sexually harassed two men while drunk.

An ex-senior civil servant’s revelation that Johnson was made aware of the allegations in 2019 put an end to the shifting explanations from Downing Street No. 10, which initially denied the prime minister was even aware of the official’s behavior.

While Johnson later apologized for the appointment, it did not prevent the resignations of two of his cabinet’s top members.

After the heated discussions at the Questions to the Prime Minister (PMQs) session on Wednesday at the House of Commons, Johnson was confronted by members of his own party as well.

PartyGate

A number of breaches of restrictions in place during the COVID-19 pandemic by Downing Street in 2020-21 also caused controversy when it was revealed that social gatherings and parties were held there while the rest of the country was in lockdown. Johnson and Sunak attended some of these parties, where alcohol was consumed excessively, and janitors were treated inappropriately.

Police and government investigations into the violations found that top government officials knowingly breached COVID-19 restrictions.

In early 2022, the opposition and a few members of Johnson’s party called for his resignation or a confidence vote. Some officials resigned as a result, though not senior ones.

Johnson faced a vote of confidence in June and survived, with 211 votes cast in his favor and 140 in favor of his removal.

Johnson, who was a Eurosceptic journalist, began his political career bashing the European political consortium and became a champion for Britain’s exit from the EU in 2016.

British media reports indicated on Thursday that he intends to step down as party leader, paving the way for a replacement without the need for holding a general election. The mass resignation of his ministers is believed to have forced him to leave office without needing another election.

“Bye, Boris” was shouted by many MPs after resigned health secretary Javid concluded his speech in the House of Commons.