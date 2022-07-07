Justice and satisfaction of citizens are the basis of success and strength: PM Barzani

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Kurdistan Region’s Prime Minister, Masrour Barzani visited the Ministry of Justice on Thursday and was received by Firsat Ahmed, the Minister of Justice.

During the visit, the Prime Minister held a meeting with the Ministry of Justice, the heads of the Shura Council, the Public Prosecution, and the general directors of the ministry.

During the meeting, the Prime Minister referred to the importance of the Ministry of Justice saying that “justice and the satisfaction of citizens are the basis for success, strength and the survival of any authority and government, so I hope that the Ministry of Justice and all government institutions will work to ensure justice and serve citizens properly, generally and indiscriminately.”

The Prime Minister also stressed the importance of eliminating red tape and bureaucracy, providing the necessary facilities to citizens, and digitizing public government services.

Barzani also expressed full readiness to coordinate and cooperate with Kurdistan courts to carry out their duties professionally and quickly, and not to be lenient in punishing criminals, especially drug dealers.

The Prime Minister concluded the meeting by answering the attendees' observations and suggestions.

Edited by NA