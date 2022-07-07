Interior Minister meets with senior coalition general on anti-ISIS fight

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – The Kurdistan Region’s Minister of Interior, Reber Ahmed met with the Deputy Commanding General of the US-led coalition, Ma on Thursdayj. General Karl Harris to discuss the ongoing fight against ISIS.

Received Maj. General Karl Harris, Deputy Commander of @CJTFOIR in #Iraq & #Syria. Discussions focused on the latest developments in the fight against terrorism, ongoing #Peshmarga_reform process, and enhancing security coordination between Iraqi army and Peshmarga forces. pic.twitter.com/2c2SwM60FI — Rêber Ahmed (@RayberAhmed) July 7, 2022

“Discussions focused on the latest developments in the fight against terrorism, ongoing #Peshmarga_reform process, and enhancing security coordination between the Iraqi army and Peshmerga forces,” Ahmed tweeted.

The US-led coalition has been supporting closer cooperation between Iraqi and Kurdish security forces to fill security gaps in the disputed area between Iraq and the Kurdistan Region.

In October 2017, Iraqi forces pushed Peshmerga forces out of the disputed areas one month after the popular Sept. 25, 2017, Kurdish independence referendum.

Read More: Peshmerga commander discusses Iraqi-Kurdish cooperation with coalition official

As a result, these disputed areas suffered from a lack of security and ISIS sleeper cells.

Read More: Peshmerga Ministry delegation visits Baghdad to discuss security cooperation, joint brigades

Peshmerga officials recently had several meetings with the Iraqi army in Baghdad and Erbil, and with the coalition officials to improve the coordination against ISIS.

Edited by NA