Security

Interior Minister meets with senior coalition general on anti-ISIS fight

“Discussions focused on the latest developments in the fight against terrorism.”
author_image Wladimir van Wilgenburg
Interior Minister Reber Ahmed met with the Deputy Commanding General of the US-led coalition On Thursday, Maj. General Karl Harris (Photo: Reber Ahmed/Twitter).
Interior Minister Reber Ahmed met with the Deputy Commanding General of the US-led coalition On Thursday, Maj. General Karl Harris (Photo: Reber Ahmed/Twitter).
Kurdistan Peshmerga Coalition CJTF-OIR ISIS

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) –  The Kurdistan Region’s Minister of Interior, Reber Ahmed met with the Deputy Commanding General of the US-led coalition, Ma on Thursdayj. General Karl Harris to discuss the ongoing fight against ISIS.

“Discussions focused on the latest developments in the fight against terrorism, ongoing #Peshmarga_reform process, and enhancing security coordination between the Iraqi army and Peshmerga forces,” Ahmed tweeted. 

The US-led coalition has been supporting closer cooperation between Iraqi and Kurdish security forces to fill security gaps in the disputed area between Iraq and the Kurdistan Region.

In October 2017, Iraqi forces pushed Peshmerga forces out of the disputed areas one month after the popular Sept. 25, 2017, Kurdish independence referendum.

Read More: Peshmerga commander discusses Iraqi-Kurdish cooperation with coalition official

As a result, these disputed areas suffered from a lack of security and ISIS sleeper cells.

Read More: Peshmerga Ministry delegation visits Baghdad to discuss security cooperation, joint brigades

Peshmerga officials recently had several meetings with the Iraqi army in Baghdad and Erbil, and with the coalition officials to improve the coordination against ISIS.

 

Edited by NA

Kurdistan24 ©Copyright 2021
All Rights Reserved
Listen To
Kurdistan24 Radio On
Download
Kurdistan24 Applications On
Eutelsat11677 H 5040
NileSat11354 V 27500
Hotbird11373 H 27500
100.7FM
SLEMANI   HALABJA
99.7FM
ERBIL   KIRKUK   DUHOK
App Store Google Play Galaxy Store Huawei Store
Site Map -  Privacy Policy -  About -  Contact -  Frequencies and Apps -  Jobs -  Archive