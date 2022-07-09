‘Coexistence in Kurdistan’ praised by an international conference in London

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Kurdistan Region’s coexistence experience echoes in the International Ministerial Conference on Freedom of Religion and Belief held in London.

The Kurdistan Region was represented at the international conference by the Minister of Endowments and Religious Affairs, Pishtiwan Sadiq, and the Minister of Transport and Communications, Anu Jawhar.

During the conference, the delegation held a series of meetings, which began with a meeting held at the British Prime Minister's Office with the Prime Minister's Special Envoy for Religious Freedom Fiona Bruce and the Minister of State for South and Central Asia, North Africa, UN and the Commonwealth, Lord Tariq Ahmed, according to an official statement.

The Kurdistan Regional Government delegation also held a meeting with the well-known American figure, Sam Brownback, and the Hungarian Minister of Component Rights, Tristan Azbej.

The delegation also met with the Iraqi ambassador to Britain Jaafar al-Sadr at the Iraqi Embassy and held another meeting with Lord David Alton and many other dignitaries in the British Parliament building. The delegation also met with the US Ambassador for Religious Freedom, Rashad Hussain.

The delegation of the Kurdistan Regional Government stated that the meetings shed light on the historical role of the Kurdistan Region in creating an environment for the coexistence of religions, nationalities and the displaced, in addition to embracing various national and religious components.

In all meetings, the positive role of clergymen of all religions was emphasized, according to the statement.

In a meeting with Lord Ahmed, the experience of the Kurdistan Region in coexistence was valued, and both sides emphasized the necessity to achieve more to serve the components in Kurdistan and Iraq along with international partners.

