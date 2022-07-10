New dust storm expected to hit Iraq

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – A new dust storm is expected in Iraq as the country endures increasingly high temperatures, the weather forecast authority announced on Sunday.

Over 12 such storms have battered the country in the past six months, mainly affecting the central governorates of Saladin, Baghdad, and Diyala, the Iraqi Meteorological Organization and Seismology announced on Sunday.

Forecast to begin at 12 pm, the storm will reduce visibility to as low as 1,000 meters, the authority announced.

The other provinces will experience “light to moderate” dusty conditions in the evening. The visibility rate will be around 1.2-2.4 miles (2-4 kilometers).

The new storm will come as the country faces temperatures above 40 degrees Celsius (104 Fahrenheit).

While dust storms are not new to Iraq, their recent frequency and intensity have raised concerns among environmentalists, who believe the worsening storms are partially caused by increased desertification and aridity.

A combination of climate change and outdated agricultural practices are also believed to be leading factors behind these frequent storms.

Weather officials have asked residents to stay indoors, especially those who struggle with respiratory issues.

Iraq is currently celebrating the Islamic feast of Eid Al Adha, during which social interactions and public gatherings are much higher than usual.

Thousands were rushed to hospitals during previous dust storms, which forced the country’s four international airports to delay flights for hours.