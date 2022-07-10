KRG's ninth cabinet has implemented 884 projects in 3 years

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – The ninth cabinet of the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) has implemented 884 projects since entering office three years ago.

These projects included roads, for which the government allocated 392 billion Iraqi dinars (approximately $270 million), municipalities projects, for which it spent 282 billion dinars (roughly $194 million) on, and electricity projects, for which it spent 37 billion dinars (approximately $25 million).

Furthermore, another 26 billion dinars (approximately $17 million) was spent on the education sector, 25 billion dinars (roughly $17 million) on housing projects, and 22 billion dinars (approximately $15 million) on dams.

Out of the 844 projects distributed across the Kurdistan Region's four provinces, 299 were in Erbil, 277 in Sulaimani, 233 in Duhok, and 69 in Halabja. The six remaining projects benefitted all four provinces.

Besides implementing all these projects, the government has also repaid $570 million in loans.

Regarding the ninth cabinet's engagement with Kurdistan Parliament, the KRG ministers and top officials attended parliament's sessions 96 times and participated in parliament's committees' meetings 275 times.

KRG officials also answered 3,862 out of 4,313 questions asked by members of the Kurdistan Parliament.

Despite inheriting numerous problems and facing challenges and crises, the ninth cabinet has successfully strengthened the Kurdistan Region over the past three years.

Since entering office, Prime Minister Masrour Barzani has taken several steps to achieve promised reforms, reemphasizing that they are a long-term process that requires the inclusion of all government institutions without exception.

With the recent increase in oil prices and the government's efforts to diversify the sources of its income, the Kurdistan Region is recovering as it enters a new phase of economic development.

The KRG ninth cabinet is making every effort to upgrade the agricultural and industrial sectors, strengthen the economy, and increase imports. The cabinet also wants to create an open and attractive region for local and foreign investors.

Prime Minister Barzani has repeatedly emphasized that crises will not stop the government's programs and plans to build more robust infrastructure and services to benefit the people of the Kurdistan Region.