30-year local tourist drowned in Dukan lake during Eid holiday

A warning sign warns tourists against swimming in unsafe places (Photo: Kurdistan 24).
ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – A 30-year-old tourist from the Babil Governorate, Iraq died while swimming in the Dukan lake in Sulaimani province on Sunday.

The body was recovered and sent to the Sulaimani hospital for a forensic medical examination.

This is the fourth drowning incident recorded in Dukan this year.

Thousands of tourists from other parts of Iraq and locals have flocked to rivers and lakes in the Kurdistan Region during the Eid al-Adha holidays to escape the summer heat.

Several civilians have drowned in the waters of the Kurdistan Region in the last few years.

Also two years ago, one Iraqi young man died in the Dukan lake.

The local authorities have put up warning signs to alert visitors not to swim in specific areas of the lake.

 

