US citizen enjoys life and works in Kurdistan Region’s, Rawanduz city

Andrew Billy while working his woodshop in Rawanduz city. (Photo: Kurdistan 24)
ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – A United States citizen enjoys living in the Kurdistan Region’s, Rawanduz subdistrict, and practising carpentry.

Andrew Billy has been living in Rawanduz city for three years now, after seeing photos of the city’s scenery, which falls into Sorn administrative unit, he decides to leave the United States and move to Rawanduz.

“I’ve been living here in Rawanduz for three years now. I am a carpenter as I learned it from my father when II have practiced it in my entire life,” Billy told Kurdistan 24 in an interview.

“I love Kurdish people, and I think God gave me a family here, amongst the Kurds, and I hope to stay here as long as God wants me to be here,” he added.

Billy explained that he prefers to be called Andrew Rawanduzy instead of Billy, pointing out that he loves the social interaction amongst the Kurds, especially in Rawanduz.

Billy also praised the hospitality of the local people and the idea of accepting others into their community, he also expressed his love for the food, especially Kufta.

“Most of my clients are from Erbil, they are mostly ex-pats who live in Hewler looking for a quality product with high quality materials” Billy explained as he expressed his love for his work.

