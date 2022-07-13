We could overcome crises through the reform agenda: PM Barzani

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Kurdistan Region’s Prime Minister Masrour Barzani affirmed that the ninth cabinet has overcome ‘difficult crises’ while the federal government prevent sending the region’s financial entitlements.

The comment came in a speech delivered by Masrour Barzani, on Wednesday the three-year anniversary of the Kurdistan Region’s ninth cabinet formation.

Barzani said that his government "managed to get through a difficult period with limited revenues and taking no loans,” stressing, "Not only did we not create a burden for future generations by borrowing money, but we in fact also reduced government debts and recently repaid more than one billion USD of debt."

He explained that "through administrative and financial reforms internal revenues increased by 100%," noting that it is KRG’s policy to “resolve the pending issues and preserve our constitutional rights, we have always worked to solve those problems and our delegation from the KRG has regularly visited Baghdad in pursuit of dialogue and solutions based on the constitution.”

“These efforts will continue,” Barzani added.

Barzani stressed, "moving ahead with our policy of diversifying the economy and revenue sources, and developing and increasing investment in the agricultural sector, building new dams and continue working to provide water security. Establishing a system to solve the issue of recycling and waste management in the cities of the Kurdistan Region."

The Prime Minister reviewed what he described as "a set of achievements" accomplished by the ninth cabinet in all sectors since the start of its duties on July 10, 2019. He also touched on the government’s future plans, such as Increasing electricity production using solar energy, flared gas and energy sources that reduce the price of electricity generation.”

Barzani also reaffirmed KRG’s “continuing to support the youth of Kurdistan to launch small projects and create more job opportunities.”

During his speech the Prime Minister also pointed out the government’s aim to “adopt an advanced banking system to enhance trade, stimulate economic exchange and upgrade banking services, and building new housing units for low-income families. Developing services and living amenities in villages and towns. Strengthening domestic, border security and ensuring that the Kurdistan Region is not turned into a threat and a base for attacks against any other country.”

Barzani concluded by saying “dear beloved Kurdistanis, as citizens of Kurdistan you are the most important for this cabinet. And I assure you that we will do everything in our power to serve you and meet all of your expectations and aspirations.”

