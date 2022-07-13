SDF continues operations against ISIS in Deir ez-Zor

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – The Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) on Wednesday said that they targeted two ISIS members in Deir Ez-Zor (Deir al-Zor).

“Our SDF Special Units, enabled by air and field support by the International Coalition forces, conducted yesterday a precise security operation in the al-Zir village , al-Busayrah town, the eastern countryside of Deir Ezzor,” the SDF Media Centre said.

One of the ISIS members was killed while refusing to surrender, whereas another one was arrested.

“The operation targeted two ISIS members who were responsible for recruiting new terrorists, manufacturing IEDs (improvised explosive devices) for the terrorist cells, and conducting terrorist attacks against our forces in Deir Ezzor,” the SDF said.

The SDF said that the operations with the support of the US-led coalition will continue against ISIS to ensure the enduring defeat of ISIS.

Also on Tuesday, the SDF said it arrested 12 ISIS suspects in Hasakah, al-Hol, Tal Hamis, Tal Brak, and Derik in coordination with the International Security Forces (Asayish).

While the SDF continues operations against ISIS, Turkey has continuously threatened to launch a new operation against the SDF.

However, so far, both Russia and the US have opposed a new Turkish operation.

At an event organised by the Middle East Institute on Wednesday, Dana Stroul, Deputy Assistant Secretary for Defense for the Middle East, said that the US strongly opposes a new Turkish operation in northern Syria, "because ISIS is going to take advantage of such campaign."

