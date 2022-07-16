Sadr calls his followers to Strengthen the nation's prestige and renounce dependency

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – The Sadrist Movement leader Muqtada al-Sadr on Saturday announced a list of regulations and goals for his followers.

A day after Friday’s mass prayer, Sadr announced a list of goals for his followers to achieve, including working on unifying the Iraqis and rejecting sectarianism.

“To stand against corruption in a centralized manner, not with personal actions,” read Sadr’s statement. “Strengthening the nation's prestige and renouncing dependency.”

Sadr advised his followers to prepare to sacrifice their lives to defend Iraq against the “Occupiers.” And stand against normalizing relations with Israel.

“To stop violence against minorities and stand against terrorism,” read Sadr’s statement.

On Friday, Sadr organized a million-prayer event in Baghdad’s Sadr area. More than two million Shiite Iraqis from all over Iraq attended the mass prayer.

Through this mass gathering, Sadr sent a strong political message to his political rivals, including that he has the Iraqi street with him and that he can practice pressure on the incoming Iraqi government if it didn’t do well.