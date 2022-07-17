Syrian army did not enter Manbij city: SOHR

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – The UK-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (SOHR) war monitor on Sunday denied reports that the Syrian army entered Manbij city center.

The SOHR report said the Syrian army brought more forces to the frontlines with Turkish-backed groups under the 2019 Oct Russian-backed agreement with the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) and Damascus.

According to the previous agreement, the Syrian government can deploy forces at frontline positions. As a result, Syrian government forces were deployed at Kobani, Tal Tamr, and other towns.

Several reinforcements of the Syrian army, including heavy weapons such as tanks and artillery, arrived in the Manbij countryside on Saturday.

Moreover, more troops recently arrived in Tal Tamr and Ain Issa.

In a press conference on Saturday, the General Command of the Manbij Military Council (MMC) confirmed that the Syrian army has strengthened its presence in Manbij in coordination with Russia.

The Manbij Military Council liberated Manbij from ISIS control with US support in 2016.

Since the liberation of Manbij, there were rumors the town would be given to the Syrian government to prevent a Turkish attack, but this hasn’t occurred.

SDF Commander-in-Chief Mazloum Abdi previously told reporters in a press conference that the Syrian army reinforced its positions near Kobani, Manbij, and some border areas.