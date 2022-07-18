2 Turkish soldiers killed in Kurdistan Region

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – At least two Turkish soldiers were killed during Turkey’s ongoing campaign against the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK) in the Kurdistan Region, the Turkish Defense Ministry announced Sunday.

The ministry identified the two soldiers as Omer Faruk Civelek and Selahattin Tashkin. They were participating in the Turkish military’s Claw-Lock air and ground operation in the mountainous areas of the Kurdistan Region’s Duhok province. The operation was launched in April.

According to official tallies, almost 40 Turkish soldiers have been killed since Turkey launched Claw-Lock. On the other hand, the PKK claims that 1,500 Turkish soldiers were killed.

In addition to the air and ground operation in Duhok, Turkey regularly targets alleged PKK members inside the Kurdistan Region and disputed territories between Erbil and Baghdad, such as Makhmour, using its indigenously-developed drones.

A Turkish drone strike in the Nineveh governorate on Sunday killed five PKK members, the Kurdistan Region’s Directorate General of Counter Terrorism (CTD) reported. The identity of the members has not been disclosed.

Over 40,000 people on both sides have been killed since the Turkish-PKK conflict began in 1984.

Officials in the Kurdistan Region call on Ankara and the group to take their fight outside the autonomous region so its people can live in peace and security.