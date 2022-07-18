The Iraqi Federal Court rejects a lawsuit against sending the ‘200 billion IQD’ to the Kurdistan Region

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Iraq’s Federal Court rejected a lawsuit regarding the “unconstitutionality” of sending the 200 billion IQD from the federal government to the Kurdistan Region, according to a source in the court.

Following repeated rescheduling, the Federal Supreme Court held a session on Monday to decide the lawsuit filed by the former Basra Provincial Council member, Jawad Kadhim Alwan, against Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi, in which it stated that sending money to the Kurdistan Region violates the provisions of the constitution.

The source told Kurdistan 24, that the Federal Court rejected the lawsuit against sending the financial advance to the Kurdistan Region.

The Kurdistan Regional Council of Ministers had confirmed earlier that the federal government had not sent the region's monthly dues, amounting to 200 billion dinars, for 14 months since 2020.

The financial advance was agreed upon as part of the Kurdistan Region’s share under the General Budget Law for the year 2021. Iraq has not approved the 2022 budget so far.

The agreement signed between Erbil and Baghdad obliges the Iraqi government to send an amount of 200 billion dinars to the region as a "financial advance" until the region's revenues and shares are audited.

The Kurdistan Region received the first monthly advance in July 2021, nearly a year after Baghdad refused to send any financial dues.

During the current year, the federal government sent only two financial advances totalling 400 billion dinars.

