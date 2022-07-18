Environment

Water security is our priority and we are working to manage it to the fullest: PM Barzani

Kurdistan Region Prime Minister, Masrour Barzani. (Photo: KRG)
ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Kurdistan Region’s Prime Minister, Masrour Barzani, on Monday stated that water security is a priority for his government, and emphasized work to manage it to the fullest.

"Water security is our priority. We are working to better manage this precious resource to help our farmers and every household across Kurdistan," Masrour Barzani wrote in a tweet.

Over the past three years, the Kurdistan Regional Government has implemented several projects aimed at providing water security and establishing dams and water ponds.

Prime Minister Barzani pledged, in a speech he gave recently on the occasion of the three-year anniversary of the start of his government's duties, to increase the number of dams and continue to work to protect water security.

