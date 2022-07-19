UNDP and UNFPA sign agreement to combat sexual and gender-based violence in Iraq

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) - The United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) and the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) in Iraq signed a new agreement for combatting sexual and gender-based violence (SGBV) on Monday.

“UNDP and UNFPA signed a new agreement in Iraq that establishes and implements critical protection measures tackling SGBV,” the United Nations Assistance Mission for Iraq (UNAMI) wrote in a Facebook post.

“Conflict, traditional norms, and the aftermath of COVID 19 have increased both the rate and intensity of violence against women and girls in Iraq and Kurdistan Region-Iraq,” it added.

In late June, the UNFPA gender team and the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) Director of the General Directorate of Combating Violence Against Women (GDCVAW) met to discuss their long-standing partnership in supporting women in the Kurdistan Region.

UNFPA and GDCVAW regularly meet to cooperate on joint projects for protecting and empowering women in the Kurdistan Region.