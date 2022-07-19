Iraqi-Peshmerga forces launch joint operation in Makhmour

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Iraqi forces and the Kurdish Peshmerga launched a joint operation on Mount Qarachookh in the disputed territory of Makhmour on Tuesday, according to Iraqi military media.

The operation is the fourth phase of the Iraqi military’s Solid Will campaign, which has targeted ISIS remnants in other parts of the country.

The Zeravani forces and Peshmerga forces of Sector 6 are joining the Iraqi Army and elite units in this campaign, which is also supported by Iraqi airpower, according to the Iraqi Security Media Cell.

The operation is part of joint efforts between Iraqi and Kurdish forces to thwart any potential ISIS resurgence in the country.

A number of high-level military meetings have recently taken place between Kurdish and Iraqi commanders, aiming to accelerate their military coordination.

Situated in the Makhmour district, the mountain is believed to be a hotbed for remnants of the militant group, which uses the rocky badlands as shelters and routes for transferring weapons and supplies.

The Kurdistan Region’s Directorate General of Counter Terrorism (CTD) recently announced the killing of three ISIS members who were active in the mountainous area.

The anti-terror agency claimed they were the culprits of a bloody attack on Khidir Jije village last December that killed at least 13 civilians and members of the security forces.

Similar operations have been launched on the mountain in the past with support from the US-led coalition.