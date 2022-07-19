The key to Iraq's stability lies in solving the outstanding problems between Erbil and Baghdad: Nechirvan Barzani

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – The President of the Kurdistan Region, Nechirvan Barzani, on Tuesday said that the key to the stability of Iraq lies in solving the outstanding problems between Erbil and Baghdad.

Nechirvan Barzani's speech was conveyed by a statement issued by his office during his meeting with the French Ambassador to Iraq Eric Chevalier, where the two sides discussed the latest developments in the political and security situation in Iraq.

The statement indicated that during the meeting, both sides discussed the efforts to choose the president of the republic and the formation of the next Iraqi federal government, Erbil-Baghdad relations, facing ISIS threats, especially in the disputed areas, developments in the Sinjar (Shingal) region, the situation in the Kurdistan Region and the upcoming parliamentary elections.

The French Ambassador stressed his country's interest in strengthening relations with Iraq and the Kurdistan Region, pointing to the necessity and importance of Iraq's security and stability in preserving the stability of the wider region in general.

For his part, Nechirvan Barzani reiterated that solving the problems of Erbil-Baghdad is the key to the security and stability of Iraq and assured the need to have a mechanism for dialogue and solving outstanding problems between the two parties.

The two sides agreed on the necessity and importance of continued cooperation and coordination between the Peshmerga and the Iraqi army, with the support of the international coalition forces, in confronting the threats and danger of ISIS, especially in the disputed areas between Erbil-Baghdad.

The two sides also discussed efforts to stabilize the global energy market, the status and importance of the Middle East in this context, the Kurdistan Region's relations with the countries of the region, in addition to other issues of common concern.

