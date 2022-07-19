Britain renews its support to accelerate the reform of the Peshmerga forces

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Britain’s chief military adviser, Colonel Rob Driver, renewed on Tuesday his country's support for a program aimed at enhancing the capabilities of the Peshmerga forces.

The statement came during a meeting held by Director of Military Movements in the Ministry of Peshmerga, Brigadier General Shawan Hama Gharib, in which they discussed accelerating the reform process within the ministry.

Britain is part of the project presented by the United States and Germany in November 2018, to comprehensively reform the Peshmerga forces.

The project mainly aims to unify the forces, in addition to restructuring the ministry and making it a unified command.

A statement issued by the Ministry of Peshmerga stated that the two sides indicated the importance of accelerating the reform process in the ministry's facilities, especially the unification of its forces.

The meeting also shed light on the issue of forming two divisions within the Peshmerga forces to develop performance in terms of command and control, according to the statement.

The ministry also pointed to the strengthening of the Peshmerga front lines and the methods of performing their tasks.

"The British delegation affirmed that the continuation of coordination and cooperation with the Ministry of Peshmerga to improve its forces," the statement said.

The Peshmerga has been receiving training from advisers from the international coalition led by Washington since 2014. Britain has repeatedly pledged to support the training.

The Peshmerga, according to the Iraqi constitution, is part of Iraq's defense system, but it often complained of neglect and marginalization by the federal government.

