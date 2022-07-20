KRG to discuss the Jeddah summit in its weekly meeting

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – The Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) on Wednesday will discuss the recent Jeddah Security and Development Summit attended by the US president and leaders from a number of Arab countries in Saudi Arabia, according to a statement.

US President Joe Biden participated in the summit held in the Red Sea port city of Jeddah last Friday as part of his Middle East trip, which also included Israel and the Palestinian territories. The summit aimed to foster integration and cooperation among the six members of the Gulf Cooperation Council plus Iraq, Egypt, and Jordan (GCC+3).

Chaired by Prime Minister Masrour Barzani, the Kurdish ministers will discuss the latest political developments in Iraq and the US-GCC+3 summit, according to the KRG’s media office.

Ahead of the summit, Barzani welcomed the American president’s trip to the region and expressed his hope that leaders attending the meeting would pay attention to the constitutional rights of the Kurdistan Region, particularly regarding hydrocarbons.

Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi attended the summit and held a bilateral meeting with Arab leaders and the American president.

Barzani’s statement came against the backdrop of the tense ongoing dispute between Erbil and Baghdad over the administration of the Kurdistan Region’s energy dossier.

The KRG repeatedly insists that the country’s constitution has granted Erbil the right to jointly manage the sector with Baghdad.