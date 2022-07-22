Tourists flock to Zurgvan resort during Kurdistan Region's hottest summer

Fresh, freezing natural water, natural green landscape, and mountains make Zurgvan a unique natural touristic attraction in the Kurdistan Region.

Located in the Mergasor-Barzan area, Zurgvan, locally called Gali Zurgvan, is one of the region's coldest spots in the dead of summer. It attracts thousands of tourists in June, July, and August, making it one of the most visited areas.

"It took us two hours to come from Erbil by car," said Hawar Sirwan, a local tourist from Erbil. "We parked our car and then started walking to reach the source of the fall, which took us about half an hour. Zurgvan is a wonder. It is incredibly cool during the hottest months of the year."

Gali Zurgvan is one of the touristic havens on the government list to be developed and promoted to attract more local and international tourists.

"The area needs services so that tourists enjoy it better," said Karzan Hatam, a local tourist from Soran. "Cabinets, bathrooms, and other services would make Zurgvan one of the best in Kurdistan. And I hope that the government starts implementing its plans as soon as they can."

Families visit the tourist spot not only for a few hours. Many camp and stay overnight, offering an enjoyable cool night lit by bright stars.

"Camping here is amazing. You have the water, the green scenery around you, the sky filled with bright stars, and it is just an experience of a lifetime," said Sirwan. "I've come with my family, and we stay for two nights over here."

Gali Zurgvan also offers tourists an opportunity to see wild animals. In the Barzan area, many wild animals are wandering freely around due to a strict law banning hunting.

"In the first two hours here, I saw a group of deer that was incredible," Hatam said. "I have also seen several kinds of birds and other wild animals. My children were so happy seeing them too. It is like we are in a big, open zoo."

Locals ask tourists to keep the area clean and not throw trash in the water, as it is their main resource for drinking water. Tourists have so far done no harm to the area, and each family cleans their spot before they leave.