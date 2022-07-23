Missile attack targets Turkish military base near Mosul

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Kurdistan Region’s Counter-Terrorism Directorate (CTD) stated on Friday evening that a military base where Turkish forces are stationed northeast of Mosul was targeted by a missile attack.

The Counter-Terrorism Directorate said in statement on social media that its information indicates that the base which is located in the town of Bashiqa was attacked by three Grad missiles.

The statement also pointed out that one of the missiles landed near the base, while the other two landed near the village of ‘Godad’ without causing any casualties.

The statement added that the missile platform was located near the Hima-City complex in Mosul, where two missiles that remained on the platform were deactivated.

The military base has previously been subjected to similar attacks, but no casualties were reported.

An armed group calling itself the "Islamic Resistance Brigade - Ahrar al-Iraq" claimed responsibility for the attack, and said it was "in revenge for the martyrs" of the Turkish shelling in Zakho.

Read More: Heavy shelling targeting a tourist resort ends with a horrific massacre in Zakho

The attack took place hours after another was carried out by two drones that targeted the Bamarne base in the Amade district two days after an artillery bombardment on Zakho killed nine Iraqi tourists and injured more than 20

Read More: Turkish forces in Duhok’s Bamarne shoot down 2 drones

The Iraqi government accused the Turkish army of being responsible for the attack on the resort of Parkhe on Wednesday, however Ankara denied its affiliation with the attack and blamed the Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK).