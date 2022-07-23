Politics

‘We have constitutional blueprints to settle our 17-year-old disputes’: PM Barzani

“We have lots to discuss – the things that bring us together and push us apart."
author_image Dler S. Mohammed
Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani arriving in Baghdad, Iraq, July 23, 2022. (Photo: KRG).
Iraq Masrour Barzani Mustafa al-Kadhimi Iraq Kurdistan Region Krg KRG energy sector

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – “We have lots to discuss – the things that bring us together and push us apart, said the Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani on Saturday.

“We have constitutional blueprints to settle our 17-year-old disputes and win-win solutions in the interest of all of the country, including the Kurdistan Region,” Prime Minister Barzani tweeted.

Barzani, on Saturday, headed to Baghdad accompanied by a government delegation.

According to a statement issued by the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG), the Prime Minister will meet the Prime Minister of the Federal Government, Mustafa Al-Kadhimi, in addition to several senior officials in Baghdad.

The visit aims to focus on the constitutional solution to the outstanding problems between the Kurdistan Region and the Federal Government, the foremost of which is the oil and gas dossier.

Khadimi’s initiative to hold talks with Barzani comes in response to Barzani’s letter to US President Joe Biden regarding the outstanding problems between Baghdad and Erbil.

