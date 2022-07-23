Iraqi Foreign Ministry summons Turkish Acting Ambassador to Baghdad

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – The Iraqi Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Saturday revealed that it summoned the Acting Turkish Ambassador to Baghdad for Wednesday’s Turkish bombardment in Kurdistan Region’s Duhok province that killed nine civilians and injured more than twenty.

The Acting Turkish Ambassador to Baghdad, currently running the affairs of his government’s embassy from Ankara, has been called to come to Baghdad for discussions over the Iraqi-Turkish security agreements, said Ahmed Sahaf, Spokesperson of the Iraqi Foreign Affairs Ministry.

The Turkish attack hit Parkhe tourist resort in Duhok province’s Zakho on Wednesday, killing nine Iraqi citizens, including women and children.

So far, Turkey has denied that its forces carried out the shelling and accused the Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) of responsibility.

Turkey frequently launches air raids on targets in the Kurdistan Region it says belong to the PKK. It has previously sent special forces to support its offensive operations as part of a long-term campaign against the PKK in the Kurdistan Region.