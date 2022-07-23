‘We’re ready for an agreement in line with the constitution and the interests of all the Iraqi people’: PM Barzani

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) - Kurdistan Region must be treated as a federal and constitutional entity, said the Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani in a meeting with Faiq Zeidan, President of the Iraqi Supreme Judicial Council, on Saturday.

“The Kurdistan Region must be treated with its federal status and rights in the constitution for true partnership to emerge,” Barzani tweeted following the meeting. “We’re ready for an agreement in line with the constitution and the interests of all the Iraqi people.”

Prime Minister Barzani and Judge Zeidan discussed the importance of resolving the problems between the Kurdistan Region and the federal government based on the constitution.

Meanwhile, the President of the Supreme Judicial Council expressed his support for resolving the issues between the Kurdistan Region and the federal government through dialogue and by the constitution.