‘Turkey is responsible for killing civilians in Duhok province’: Iraqi Defense Minister

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Turkey bears responsibility for the killing of civilians in the Kurdistan Region’s Duhok province, Iraqi Defense Minister Juma Inad stated on Sunday.

Inad told the media that Ankara is not responsive to Iraq’s demands that it withdraw its forces from the country. He added that Turkey has deployed a brigade to its Zilkan base in Nineveh province, 20 kilometers deep in Iraqi territory.

Turkey used heavy artillery to kill civilians in Duhok province, he said.

On Wednesday, artillery shells killed nine civilians, including women and children, and injured over 20 at a resort site in Zakho, Duhok province.

The attack sparked angry protests in Iraq’s southern and central provinces. Top Iraqi and Kurdish officials condemned the attack, as did the United States, the United Kingdom, and the United Nations.

The Iraqi government submitted a request to the UN’s Security Council to hold an emergency meeting to discuss Turkey’s repeated aggression in Iraq. The Security Council is set to meet on Tuesday to discuss the issue.

