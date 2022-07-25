Qasim al-Araji declines nomination for Iraqi premiership

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Iraqi National Security Advisor Qasim al-Araji declined his nomination as Iraq’s next prime minister by the Shiite Coordination Framework on Sunday, according to a statement.

“I announce my apology for [not] accepting the nomination,” Al-Araji said in the statement, extending his appreciation to the Framework for its trust in him.

He expressed his hope that the political alliance could elect someone who would work in the interest of Iraq and its citizens.

Al-Araji previously served as Iraq’s interior minister. He is from the Badr Organization, which has deep ties with Iran.

Among a number of names proposed for Iraq’s next prime minister by a group of Shiite parties, Al-Araji was one who some observers believed had a good chance of attaining the position.

The Framework, which primarily consists of pro-Iran parties, is scrambling to nominate a candidate for prime minister, which has deepened the political impasse among the Shiite parties.

Following the recent withdrawal of populist Shiite leader Muqtada Al-Sadr from Iraq’s political process, the Framework parties have been left alone to form the next Iraqi government almost ten months after the last parliamentary elections.

Traditional political figures, such as Nouri al-Maliki, Hadi al-Amiri, and Haider al-Abadi, seek the position but are widely believed to lack the public’s trust.