Kurdistan Parliament strongly condemns rocket attack on Khor Mor gas field

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – The Kurdistan Parliament strongly condemned the latest rocket attack against the Khor Mor gas field in the Kurdistan Region's Sulaimani province on Monday.

"Unfortunately, once again, the outlawed groups attacked Khor Mor gas field," read a statement issued by parliament following the attack. "This is an extension of a series of cowardly attacks on the Kurdistan Region's energy infrastructure, which was established in accordance with the Iraq constitution."

The parliament also called on the Iraqi government "to commit to its responsibility in cooperating with the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) and fill in the security gaps from where these attacks were launched."

"The Kurdistan Parliament believes that it is the responsibility of the Iraqi government to arrest the outlaw groups behind the attack," read the statement. "The parliament will form a committee to investigate the reasons behind these repeated attacks against the Kurdistan Region's energy infrastructure."

Security sources reported that a rocket attack targeted the Khor Mor gas field operated by the United Arab Emirates' Dana Gas company in the Kurdistan Region's Sulaimani province on Monday evening.

Sadiq Mohammed, the mayor of Qadir Karam district, said in a statement to Kurdistan 24 that three Katyusha rockets were fired at the facility but did not cause any casualties.

Other sources said the attack ignited small fires on the facility's grass. However, the attack did not affect operations at the field, which is the largest in the Kurdistan Region and Iraq.

On June 26, the same facility was also targeted by two rockets.

