UNHCR project doubles electricity for 30,000 people in Erbil's Qushtapa

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – The UN Refugee Agency UNHCR on Monday inaugurated a new electricity feeder-line and transformer in the Qushtapa sub-district on 25 July that will double electricity for 30,000 people in the Qushtapa sub-district of the Kurdistan Region’s Erbil province.

Let there be light💡@refugees supports @Kurdistan efforts to improve electricity network in Qushtapa.



More hours of electricity for 30k people.



Host community, refugees & displaced people benefit.



It’s sustainable, a durable solution, promotes cohesion & inclusion for all. pic.twitter.com/Nofsom09IU — UNHCR Iraq (@UNHCRIraq) July 25, 2022

The inauguration was held under the patronage of the Erbil Governor Omed Khoshnaw in the presence of the Director of the General Directorate of Electricity and the UNHCR Officer-in-Charge.

The project, which was designed based on community needs, came to fruition as a result of collaboration among UNHCR, the Erbil Directorate of Migration and Crisis Response and the General Directorate of Electricity.

The project included installation of a feeder-line as well as the provision of a transformer, which will prevent recurrent shutdowns due to overload on the existing feeder line.

“It will also result in improved stability and an increase the provision of hours of electricity provided to the local community as well as refugees and IDPs (internally displaced persons), benefiting over 30,000 individuals in the area,” the UNCHR said in a press release.

The UNCHR said the project cost over $600,000 and took 106 days to finish under the supervision of the General Directorate of Electricity of Erbil and the UNHCR.

The UNCHR has several projects in the Kurdistan Region, including health care services in the Kawergosk subdistrict of the Kurdistan Region’s Erbil province for Syrian refugees and IDPs.



