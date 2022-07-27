President Barzani, UK envoy discuss rocket attack on Kurdish gas plant

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani and British Ambassador to Iraq Mark Bryson-Richardson discussed the latest rocket attack on the Khor Mor gas plant in Chamchamal and various other topics during their meeting on Wednesday, according to a statement.

The ongoing efforts to form the Iraqi government, Erbil-Baghdad relations, and the artillery attack on the tourist resort in Duhok province were also discussed in their meeting in Erbil, read a Kurdistan Region Presidency press release.

The release also said the most recent "bombardment" of the Khor Mor plant was discussed but did not provide any details on what the officials said about it.

At least two rockets hit the United Arab Emirates (UAE)-owned Dana Gas plant on Monday afternoon without causing any causalities or damaging the facility, according to the company.

Monday's attack marked the fourth attack on the plant in recent weeks. After a previous attack in June, the company halted its expansion project.

According to the company's figures, the Khor Mor field currently produces 450 million cubic feet per day.

On numerous occasions, the Kurdistan Region officials have called on their Iraqi counterparts to stop the repeated attacks. Erbil has also vowed that it would reinforce security at the plant to prevent similar attacks in the future.

The company has been operating in the region since 2007.