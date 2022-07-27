Politics

President Barzani, UK envoy discuss rocket attack on Kurdish gas plant

The release also said the most recent "bombardment" of the Khor Mor plant was discussed but did not provide any details on what the officials said about it. 
author_image Kurdistan 24
Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani (right) during his meeting with UK Ambassador to Iraq Mark Bryson-Richardson in Erbil, July 27, 2022. (Photo: Kurdistan Region Presidency)
Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani (right) during his meeting with UK Ambassador to Iraq Mark Bryson-Richardson in Erbil, July 27, 2022. (Photo: Kurdistan Region Presidency)
Kurdistan Nechirvan Barzani Mark Bryson-Richardson

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani and British Ambassador to Iraq Mark Bryson-Richardson discussed the latest rocket attack on the Khor Mor gas plant in Chamchamal and various other topics during their meeting on Wednesday, according to a statement. 

The ongoing efforts to form the Iraqi government, Erbil-Baghdad relations, and the artillery attack on the tourist resort in Duhok province were also discussed in their meeting in Erbil, read a Kurdistan Region Presidency press release. 

The release also said the most recent "bombardment" of the Khor Mor plant was discussed but did not provide any details on what the officials said about it. 

At least two rockets hit the United Arab Emirates (UAE)-owned Dana Gas plant on Monday afternoon without causing any causalities or damaging the facility, according to the company. 

Monday's attack marked the fourth attack on the plant in recent weeks. After a previous attack in June, the company halted its expansion project.

According to the company's figures, the Khor Mor field currently produces 450 million cubic feet per day. 

On numerous occasions, the Kurdistan Region officials have called on their Iraqi counterparts to stop the repeated attacks. Erbil has also vowed that it would reinforce security at the plant to prevent similar attacks in the future. 

The company has been operating in the region since 2007.

Kurdistan24 ©Copyright 2021
All Rights Reserved
Listen To
Kurdistan24 Radio On
Download
Kurdistan24 Applications On
Eutelsat11677 H 5040
NileSat11354 V 27500
Hotbird11373 H 27500
100.7FM
SLEMANI   HALABJA
99.7FM
ERBIL   KIRKUK   DUHOK
App Store Google Play Galaxy Store Huawei Store
Site Map -  Privacy Policy -  About -  Contact -  Frequencies and Apps -  Jobs -  Archive