Iraqi PM calls on demonstrators to ‘immediately withdraw’ from the Green Zone

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi called on the demonstrators to "immediately withdraw" from the Green Zone in Baghdad.

The demonstrators, most of whom are supporters of the Sadrist movement, stormed the Green Zone to denounce the coordination framework’s candidacy of Mohammed Shiya al-Sudani, for the prime minister.

Al-Kadhimi said in a statement that he calls on the demonstrators to be peaceful and to preserve public and private property, and instructed the security forces to be responsible and protect them in accordance with the regulations and laws.

"The security forces will be committed to protecting state institutions and international missions, and preventing any disruption to security and order," the statement said.

The demonstrators say they want to storm the parliament building, where a session is scheduled to be held soon to pass Al-Sudani, despite the Sadrists' objection.