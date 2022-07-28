Peshmerga foil rocket attack on Khor Mor gas plant

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Kurdistan Region Peshmerga forces confiscated a rocket launcher that was being prepared for an attack on the Khor Mor gas plant on Wednesday afternoon.

The improvised launcher was installed on the back of a Kia truck. It was seized during an operation carried out by the 16th Brigade of the Peshmerga’s Unit 70, a statement from the Kurdish forces read.

The statement added that the rockets were being prepared for another attack against the Khor Mor gas plant.

The operation came two days after the fourth attack against the plant this year.

Security was reinforced in Khor Mor’s surrounding areas last month to prevent such attacks.

An attack in June halted an expansion project on the site, which is administered by the United Arab Emirates (UAE) Dana Gas company.

Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani and British Ambassador to Iraq Mark Bryson-Richardson discussed the latest attacks on the field on Wednesday.

Erbil believes the attack originates from areas controlled by Iraqi forces and has, accordingly, called on Baghdad to help put a stop to these repeated attacks.