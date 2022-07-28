US committed to security of Kurdistan Region: US General Consulate

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – The US General Consulate on Wednesday said in a tweet that the US government is committed to the security of the Kurdistan Region, after the US provided military aid to Peshmerga forces.

Kurdistan Region’s Ministry of Peshmerga on Tuesday received several pallets of equipment to keep through the US Department of Defense (DoD)-funded Counter-ISIS Train and Equip Fund (CTEF) program. The equipment is used to keep vehicles operational.

Yesterday, Peshmerga received several pallets of equipment to keep their vehicles operational. This team effort underscores US govt’s commitment to the security of #Iraqi_Kurdistan_Region, along with the many vehicles & other military equipment we have already provided. (2-2) — U.S. Consulate General Erbil (@USConGenErbil) July 27, 2022

“Security cooperation is a team effort! The U.S. military is working closely with the Ministry of Peshmerga to make sure the right equipment gets to the brave Peshmerga fighting the ISIS threat,” the US consulate said in a tweet on Wednesday.

“Peshmerga received several pallets of equipment to keep their vehicles operational. This team effort underscores the US govt's commitment to the security of Iraqi Kurdistan Region, along with the many vehicles & other military equipment we have already provided.”

The Ministry of Peshmerga in a tweet on Thursday said military aid was provided to Peshmerga forces.

Today, another part of #UnitedStates. Military logistics aid has reached #Peshmerga forces, which are effective in strengthening Peshmerga forces capabilities, in the face of terrorism while the fight continues in the area against #ISIS, & we will continue military operations. — Ministry of Peshmerga (@KRG_MOPE) July 28, 2022

The Ministry of Peshmerga said this would strengthen “Peshmerga forces capabilities, in the face of terrorism while the fight continues in the area against ISIS.”

The Ministry of Peshmerga said they will continue military operations against the ISIS threat.

The Ministry of Peshmerga has regularly received military aid from the US-led coalition.

The support usually comes in the form of ammunition and vehicles provided through the US Department of Defense (DoD)-funded Counter-ISIS Train and Equip Fund (CTEF) program.