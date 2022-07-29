Peshmerga injured after PKK attempts to cross Peshkhabur border

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – One Peshmerga was injured after Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK) fighters tried to cross the Syrian-Iraqi border close to a Peshmerga position near the Peshkhabur (Faysh Khabur) gate at 10:45PM.

A Peshmerga source told Kurdistan 24 that three PKK fighters tried to cross the border from Syrian Kurdistan (Rojava) to a Peshmerga position in Iraqi Kurdistan near the Peshkhabur gate.

#BREAKING: One Peshmerga was injured after PKK fighters tried to cross the Syrian-Iraqi border close to a Peshmerga position near the Peshkhabur gate at 10:45PM. pic.twitter.com/OSsWqWVJkd — Kurdistan 24 English (@K24English) July 28, 2022

Following the PKK cross-border infiltration attempt, one Peshmerga fighter was injured in a clash with the PKK.

The clashes soon ended, but PKK fighters reportedly gathered a large force near the border.

Also in December last year, PKK supporters attacked the Peshkhabur border crossing office with Syria and severely injured a number of Kurdistan Region border guards.

Moreover, in December 2020, PKK militants attempted to infiltrate into the Kurdistan Region illegally, which was prevented by Peshmerga forces.

Additional reporting by Masud Warmeli.