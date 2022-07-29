Security

Peshmerga injured after PKK attempts to cross Peshkhabur border

One Peshmerga fighter was injured in a clash with the PKK after PKK fighters tried to cross Peshkhabur border.
author_image Kurdistan 24
A Peshmerga fighter (Photo: Kurdistan 24)
Kurdistan Peshmerga PKK YPG Faysh Khabur border crossing

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – One Peshmerga was injured after Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK) fighters tried to cross the Syrian-Iraqi border close to a Peshmerga position near the Peshkhabur (Faysh Khabur) gate at 10:45PM.

A Peshmerga source told Kurdistan 24 that three PKK fighters tried to cross the border from Syrian Kurdistan (Rojava) to a Peshmerga position in Iraqi Kurdistan near the Peshkhabur gate.

Following the PKK cross-border infiltration attempt, one Peshmerga fighter was injured in a clash with the PKK.

The clashes soon ended, but PKK fighters reportedly gathered a large force near the border.

Also in December last year, PKK supporters attacked the Peshkhabur border crossing office with Syria and severely injured a number of Kurdistan Region border guards.

Read More: Border guards severely injured in PKK attack on Faysh Khabur: KRG official

Moreover, in December 2020, PKK militants attempted to infiltrate into the Kurdistan Region illegally, which was prevented by Peshmerga forces.

Read More: YPG launches attacks against Peshmerga forces: Ministry of Peshmerga

Additional reporting by Masud Warmeli.

