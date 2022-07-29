Security

KRG appreciates UK's ‘continued support’ for Peshmerga forces: envoy

"The discussions were constructive, and we look forward to further coordination that serves our mutual interests."
author_image Wladimir van Wilgenburg
Officials of the Ministry of Peshmerga this week paid an official visit to the United Kingdom (Photo: UK Defense Ministry)
Officials of the Ministry of Peshmerga this week paid an official visit to the United Kingdom (Photo: UK Defense Ministry)
Kurdistan Sandhurst UK James Heappey Karwan Jamal Tahir Ismail Shoresh MNAG Peshmerga Reform Peshmerga unification

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – The Kurdistan Regional Government's (KRG) Representative to the UK, Karwan Jamal Tahir, thanked the UK on Thursday for supporting the Peshmerga forces.

"Huge thank you, Minister @JSHeappey, for your valuable friendship, & I highly appreciate the @DefenseHQ's continued support of #Peshmerga," Tahrir tweeted to the British Minister of Defense James Heappey. 

"The discussions were constructive, and we look forward to further coordination that serves our mutual interests."

In an earlier tweet, the UK Ministry of Defense said the Minister of Defence Heappey met with the Minister for Peshmerga Affairs Ismail Shoresh earlier this week to discuss the UK's ongoing support for Peshmerga reform.

"The visit covered how the British Army conducts command and planning at tactical and strategic levels," read the tweet. 

The UK is part of the Multi-National Advisory Group (MNAG), which also includes the Netherlands, the US, the UK, and Germany, which supports the reform project to unify partisan units of the Peshmerga forces into a unified modern force.

In September, Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani visited the British Royal Military Academy Sandhurst, the UK's largest military academy, and met with Peshmerga cadets studying there.

Kurdistan24 ©Copyright 2021
All Rights Reserved
Listen To
Kurdistan24 Radio On
Download
Kurdistan24 Applications On
Eutelsat11677 H 5040
NileSat11354 V 27500
Hotbird11373 H 27500
100.7FM
SLEMANI   HALABJA
99.7FM
ERBIL   KIRKUK   DUHOK
App Store Google Play Galaxy Store Huawei Store
Site Map -  Privacy Policy -  About -  Contact -  Frequencies and Apps -  Jobs -  Archive