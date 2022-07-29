KRG appreciates UK's ‘continued support’ for Peshmerga forces: envoy

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – The Kurdistan Regional Government's (KRG) Representative to the UK, Karwan Jamal Tahir, thanked the UK on Thursday for supporting the Peshmerga forces.

"Huge thank you, Minister @JSHeappey, for your valuable friendship, & I highly appreciate the @DefenseHQ's continued support of #Peshmerga," Tahrir tweeted to the British Minister of Defense James Heappey.

"The discussions were constructive, and we look forward to further coordination that serves our mutual interests."

In an earlier tweet, the UK Ministry of Defense said the Minister of Defence Heappey met with the Minister for Peshmerga Affairs Ismail Shoresh earlier this week to discuss the UK's ongoing support for Peshmerga reform.

"The visit covered how the British Army conducts command and planning at tactical and strategic levels," read the tweet.

The UK is part of the Multi-National Advisory Group (MNAG), which also includes the Netherlands, the US, the UK, and Germany, which supports the reform project to unify partisan units of the Peshmerga forces into a unified modern force.

In September, Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani visited the British Royal Military Academy Sandhurst, the UK's largest military academy, and met with Peshmerga cadets studying there.