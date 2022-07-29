Kurdistan flag to be represented at most important GT event in the world

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Spanish-Kurdish race car driver Isaac Tutumlu told Kurdistan 24 on Friday that his team has prepared a special Kurdish flag design for the Spa 24 Hours, one of the biggest GT events in the world, that will take place this in Belgium this Saturday.

"We prepared a very special design for this event because it is the most important GT race in the world, and it is the first time that a car is representing Kurdistan," he told Kurdistan 24.

"So we decided to have our (Kurdistan) flag on top of the car. And what was an idea from myself and the team for everybody, and we're really happy with that," he said.

Tutumlu will drive the Leipert Motorsport-run Lamborghini Huracan GT3 Evo. He is racing in the Kurdistan Racing Team with GT race drivers Tyler Cooke and Brendon Leitch alongside Max Weering, a newcomer to the motorsport.

Tutumlu previously contested other famous races, including the Daytona 24 hours.

"I'm looking forward to making my debut at the Spa 24 Hours race as it is the biggest GT event in the world. After competing at Daytona and Dubai, Spa was an obvious step forward," Tutumlu said in a press release received by Kurdistan 24.

The 24-hour race is scheduled to commence on Saturday at 4:45 pm local time and will conclude on Sunday. It will be livestreamed on YouTube.

The Spa 24 Hours will take place in the Ardennes in Belgium, whose first edition took place in 1924. It has become the biggest GT event in the twenty-first century.

The race is attended by over 100,000 people in Belgium.

Tutumlu, a professional Catalan-Kurdish race car driver, made a comeback this year to the GT scene with the Kurdistan Racing Team after taking a two-year break due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, he focused on other commitments, such as promoting football players.