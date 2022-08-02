France’s Macron ‘very concerned’ about Iraq’s political crisis 

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – French President Emmanuel Macron is “very concerned” about the ongoing political crisis in Iraq and expressed his support for Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi’s call for national dialogue.

Marcon made the remark in a tweet reply to a post Kadhimi shared on Monday in which he called for a “national dialogue” through a committee representing all political parties.

“I join Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi in his call for dialogue and consultation in response to the aspirations of Iraqis,” Macron tweeted after calling for “calmness and restraint”.

In response to the Shiite cleric Muqtada Al-Sadr’s supporters’ protests in Baghdad, the Coordination Framework, a staunch rival of Al-Sadr, organized a counter-protest, raising fears of clashes.

The Sadrists have been holding a sit-in inside the Iraqi parliament for at least three days. They stormed the legislative house to protest the endemic corruption and the Framework’s nomination of Mohammad Shia’ Al-Sudani for Iraqi prime minister.

Months of political deadlock and failed attempts to form a new government are believed to have driven the current upheaval, according to analysts.

Sadr, who had the majority of parliamentary seats, withdrew from the political process in mid-June after trying in vain to form a government without the Framework for months.

The parliament has suspended sessions for an unspecified time, further delaying the government formation process.