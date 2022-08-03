President Barzani discusses bilateral relations with outgoing Dutch Consul-General

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Masoud Barzani, President of the Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) on Wednesday discussed bilateral relations with outgoing Dutch Consul General in Erbil, Hans Akerboom.

The Dutch Consul General Akerboom during the meeting said the Netherlands is ready to further continue to cooperate with the Kurdistan Regional Government to develop relations, especially in the field of the diversification of the agricultural sector in the Kurdistan Region.

The both sides also exchanged views on the latest political developments in Iraq and the Iraqi government formation process.

The Dutch Consul General told President Barzani that it was a great honor for him to work in the Kurdistan Region and he will remain a friend of the Kurdish people in the future.

“The Netherlands is pleased that it can contribute to the further economic development of the Kurdistan Region,” Akerboom told Kurdistan 24.

“In the coming years, the Netherlands will therefore remain committed to continue to support the KRI (Kurdistan Region of Iraq), especially in the field of agriculture and Peshmerga reform.”

The Dutch government supports the reform program in the Ministry of Peshmerga Affairs that aims to bring all Peshmerga forces under a unified command.

Moreover, the Dutch have 150 military personnel currently in Erbil to secure the military side of the international airport.

The Dutch government also supports the Kurdistan Region in knowledge exchange, investments, agricultural production, and the empowerment of startups and entrepreneurs.

The Dutch Consulate also support projects that empower women in the Kurdistan Region, the freedom of press, and human rights.

The Dutch Consulate also provides consular services to some 7,000 Dutch Kurds in the autonomous region of Iraq.

Several senior Dutch officials this year have also visited the Kurdistan Region, showing the importance of Dutch-Kurdish ties for the Netherlands.

Dutch Minister of Justice and Security, Dilan Yeşilgöz-Zegerius, in May visited the Kurdistan Region for judicial cooperation with Kurdistan Region on ISIS crimes.

Also the Dutch Minister for Foreign Trade and Development Cooperation, Liesje Schreinemacher, in April visited the Kurdistan Region to discuss strengthening the economic ties.

