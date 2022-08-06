Explosion in Qamishlo kills one person, injures three

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – One civilian in the Syrian Kurdish city of Qamishlo was killed on Saturday when a car exploded.

Moreover, three persons were injured by the blast.

The UK-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (SOHR) war monitor reported one person was killed in the industrial district of Qamishlo, and three others were injured.

Until now it is still unclear if the explosion was caused by a Turkish drone attack.

The local Hawar News Agency (ANHA) reported that the blast was caused by a Turkish drone attack.

Also the Syria-based Rojava Information Centre (RIC) said a drone attack targeted a civilian car.

On Friday, gas cylinders exploded in Qamishlo without causing any casualties.

In the last few months, Ankara has increased its drone attacks in the region.

On August 4, the Rojava Information Centre (RIC) said Turkey carried out 62 drone strikes this year.

"26 people have died and 66 have been wounded in 2022 so far," the RIC said.