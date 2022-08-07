Iraqi Army detains 6 Kurdish youths in Kirkuk 

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – At least six young Kurds have been detained since Sunday morning in southern Kirkuk without arrest warrants, according to their relatives, informed sources told Kurdistan 24.

The detainees include workers, farmers, and a teacher, three of their family members confirmed to Kurdistan 24 on Sunday.

They were detained in Mansour village in the southern district of Daquq in an area known as Haftaghar, Kurdistan 24 has learned.

The Iraqi forces intend to evict the Kurds from the village through this “pogrom”, another relative of one of the detainees told Kurdistan 24 on the condition of anonymity.

Local police did not immediately respond to a Kurdistan 24 request for comment.

Following the Oct. 16, 2017, offensive by the Iraqi Army and Iranian-backed Shiite militias into the disputed territories between Erbil and Baghdad, several Kurds have faced arbitrary arrests.

In October 2021, at least 50 Kurds were arrested, allegedly for celebrating the electoral victory of the Kurdish parties in Iraq’s last elections. Surveillance camera footage showed how the security forces forcibly broke down households’ doors and detained the youths.

Additional reporting by Hemin Dalo