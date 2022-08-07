‘Iraq – KSA project to supply Iraq with electricity completes in 3 years’: Ministry of Electricity

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) - The Iraqi Ministry of Electricity on Sunday announced that the project to connect the energy with the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia would be completed within three years.

Iraq’s state news agency quoted the ministry's spokesman, Ahmed Moussa, as saying that his ministry had identified with the Saudi side the routes of the lines, connection points, and work mechanisms, stressing that the first phase of the agreement will include 1,000 megawatts.

Moussa added, “Lines will be established through the Arar border crossing and Yusufiya station," noting that "the connection will be completed within 24 to 36 months."

Moussa pointed out that "based on the efforts of the Ministry of Electricity to diversify energy sources and its keenness to establish electrical interconnection projects with neighboring countries, good work has been done to develop a joint linkage with Turkey and Jordan."

He added that the ministry had discussed the issue extensively with the Gulf Interconnection Authority and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

In July, Iraq participated in the Jeddah Conference on Security and Development, during which an agreement was signed between Baghdad and Riyadh aimed at supplying Iraq with electric power.