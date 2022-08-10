Sadr calls on Iraqi Supreme Court to dissolve Iraqi parliament

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – The Sadrist Movement leader Muqtada al-Sadr on Wednesday called on the Iraqi Supreme Court to dissolve the parliament by next week, and prepare for early Iraqi elections, the state-run Iraqi News Agency (INA) reported on Wednesday.

He also asked his supporters to continue protests near the Green Zone.

His statement is a response to head of the State of Law coalition, Nouri al-Maliki, who earlier this week ruled out dissolving the federal parliament, changing the system, or holding early elections unless the sessions of the elected parliament resume.

Iraq last held early parliamentary elections in October 2021.

However, fundamental disagreements between the Sadrists and the Iran-backed Coordination Framework over the form of the next government continue.

The Coordination Framework in a later statement refused Sadr’s statement and called for respecting “the judicial and legislative authorities”, Al-Ahad TV reported.

“We demand the political forces to preserve democratic gains and form a government that transcends challenges,” the Coordination Framework said, according to Al-Ahad TV.

Rend Al-Rahim, President of the Iraq Foundation, former ambassador of Iraq to the United States, in a recent piece for the Arab Center Washington DC warned that the current escalation “is threatening to turn into a full intra-Shia war that would undermine the country’s stability and security, as well as the welfare of its long-suffering people.”