KDP’s Barzani, Sunni leader say Iraq’s early election is a ‘good step’

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – President Masoud Barzani of the Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) and Khamis Al-Khanjar of the Sunni Sovereignty Alliance said that holding an early election in Iraq is a “good step” as the country is stagnant in political turmoil.

Barzani and Al-Khanjar met on Thursday in the Kurdistan Region capital Erbil, where they discussed the latest political developments in Iraq and cooperation between the Kurdish and Sunni alliances to overcome the political deadlock, according to a statement from the Kurdish leader’s office.

They agreed that holding early elections in the country is a “good step” if all parties decide to respect the final results, the statement added.

Barzani’s party and the Sunni coalition were part of the Save the Homeland alliance, headed by the powerful Shiite cleric Moqtada Al-Sadr who withdrew its 73 parliamentarians in June in protest of the political crisis.

Al-Sadr’s followers have occupied the parliament for more than 10 days, demanding the dissolution of the legislature, in which once they were the majority.

In a tweet on Wednesday, the cleric asked the judiciary to dissolve the parliament as it had been unable to meet the constitutional deadlines to elect a government and a president for the country.

The Shiite Coordination Framework, a political grouping of the mainly pro-Iran parties, is calling for forming a government to be headed by its nominee, Mohammad Shia’ Al-Sudani.

The Sadrists are set to continue their demonstrations on Friday, as part of maximizing the pressure on their rivals from the Framework.