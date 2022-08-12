Two Christian fighters killed in Turkish shelling near Tal Tamr

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Two members of the Syriac Military Council were killed by Turkish shelling Sunday near Tal Tamr.

The Syriac Military Council on Friday announced the death of the two fighters as “as a result of Turkey attacks.”

The UK-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (SOHR) war monitor said the fighters were killed by Turkish artillery shelling in the Al-Dardar village in the countryside of Tal Tamr.

In the last few months, Turkey has increased artillery shelling and drone attacks in northern Syria.

This comes amidst threats by the Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to launch a new operation in northern Syria.

On Thursday, the SDF said it launched an operation near the Turkish border in Mardin as a response.